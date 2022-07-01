There are a lot of moving pieces, but if local officials can work with the state of Kentucky to make them all come together, Madisonville will soon be home to a new police academy.
“We don’t know the exact location yet, but the state budget that was recently signed into law states there is to be a comprehensive site and feasibility study about establishing a law enforcement training facility in Madisonville,” said Madisonville Chief of Police Steve Bryan said. “This report will be submitted to the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue by Oct. 1.”
According to Bryan, the state is in charge of conducting the study.
He added that Mayor Kevin Cotton has been instrumental in getting this project moving forward. Madisonville city leaders met with several legislators a few months ago and suggested the need for this facility. Senator Robbie Mills and Rep. Melinda Gibbons-Prunty have also been very supportive of the proposal.
In Kentucky, all new police officers from across the state are required to complete basic officer training at the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s police academy in Richmond. During the 20-week basic training, cadets live on campus away from friends and family.
After completing basic training, all officers are required to have a minimum of 40 hours of training each year, with most of this training also at the academy in Richmond.
For decades the retraining process has been a burden on law enforcement agencies and communities in western Kentucky because of the three-five hour drive it takes simply to get there, not to mention the cost of housing and feeding officers during the process.
“This will provide a centralized training facility that puts almost every officer in the Commonwealth within two hours of a law enforcement training center,” said Bryan. “Under the current concept, this facility would provide basic officer training and the 40 hour annual in-service training for all officers in Western Kentucky.”
In addition to saving time and money for police departments located in the western half of the state, having the academy located in Madisonville could prove to be a boon to the local economy. The DOCJT not only brings countless cadets through the community who visit local restaurants and businesses during their stay, it also brings in large numbers of visitors for visitations and academy graduations.
According to Bryan, DOCJT is interested in some property owned by the City of Madisonville located on Industrial Road. The city is supposed to meet with DOCJT to discuss this as a possible location for the academy. If this were to become a reality, he said it will likely take a few years to complete.
More information on this new facility to come as it is available.
