Madisonville Regional Airport Manager Rick Bivins worked his final day Sunday.
After more than 15 years of working as manager of Madisonville Regional Airport, Bivins resigned. He posted on Facebook his final day was March 1.
Emily Herron has been named to fill the position.
“He’s been the manager for a long time,” said airport board member Micky Howard. “He’s stepping down to be a line person.”
Bivins will remain with the airport as an airport lineman. According to his Facebook post, Bivins is “going back to his roots.”
“He’s really wanted this,” said Howard. “He’s worked 40 days straight, and you can get burned out. I’ve seen him out there at 5:30 in the morning mowing, he’s just put in so much time. Everybody gets burned out after a while, and they’ve had trouble getting any help. He’s just ready to slow down.”
Bivins said a formal announcement will happen during the Monday, March 9, airport board meeting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.