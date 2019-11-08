Teens learn consequences of bad decisions

The students at Hopkins County Central High School have likely never heard of the former TV and radio game show "Truth and Consequences," but they got a dose of reality Thursday in an effort to get them serious about their lives.
Thursday was Truth and Consequences Day at the school. Former teacher and principal Mike Duncan said the goal was to show sophomores and juniors the potential consequences of bad decisions.
"Maybe if it prevents one child from getting in trouble, then we've succeeded," he said.
Students selected one of many troubling scenarios, which required them to visit community resources. One scenario said, "The police pulled you over for a traffic violation. They found several prescription bottles in your back seat which do not belong to you."
To make things as lifelike as possible, the adults waiting for the students in the school gym included District Court Judge James Brantley and Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis, who brought a set of handcuffs, which were placed on a few students.
"It's a good deterrent," he said.
Even a funeral director had his own table. So did two Christian ministers sitting in the gym of a public high school with Bibles and tracts.
"I was surprised," said Chase Duke of Life Christian Center. "We're part of the project, and not optional. They included us in the scenarios." One of those was a friend who died from a methamphetamine overdose.
Duncan said a grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture began the program several years ago. It now takes place at high schools across the commonwealth.
Truth and Consequences Day will move to Madisonville North Hopkins High School on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Dawson Springs High School on Thursday, Dec. 19.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.