The snowy, icy conditions from this past Thursday and Friday have left thousands without power and as of Friday morning, the numbers were still 5,700 Kentuckians and 2,800 Hopkins County residents. Under this winter weather advisory schools and government offices were closed, but are expected to return back to normal on Monday.
If you are without power, here are some suggestions on what to do and how to stay warm while waiting for it to return.
Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.
Use a generator, but only outdoors and away from windows.
Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.
Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.
Have plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.
To stay up to date on the number of power outages in Hopkins County visit, https://poweroutage.us/area/county/896 as this website is updated frequently as power is restored.
To report a power outage, here are some important numbers,
Madisonville Municipal Utilities — 270-824-2102
Kenergy — 800-844-4832
LG&E KU — 800- 981-0600
We are seeing below normal temperatures for this time of year, but it is expected to warm up in the later half of this coming week.
