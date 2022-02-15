The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Randall Lynn Alfred, was charged, February 11, for theft by unlawful taking.
Garrett Lee Abercrombie, was charged, February 8, as a fugitive from another state.
Marketta D. Martin, was charged, February 12, for wanton endangerment in the first degree and trafficking methamphetamine in the first degree.
Stephen Lawrence Martin, was charged, February 13, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury, and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree.
Trevor S. Duvall, was charged, February 10, for sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Michael R. Yeager, of Madisonville, was charged February 11, for theft of unlawful taking/shoplifting of more than $500.
Jonathan Ruby, of White Plains, was charged February 12, for serving parole violation.
Jesus M. Herevia, of Indian Lake, TX, was charged February 13, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
Sierra Keeling, of Bremen, KY, was charged, February 13, for operating a vehicle under the influence and operating under a suspended/revoked license.
