For students, school is out for summer break. But for teachers, the opportunity to make a profound impact on the pupils and parents they interact with goes well beyond the classroom walls and interactive instruction that has become common place this year.
With it being a non-traditional school year, the last two months of instruction have been held online or through paper packets because of COVID-19.
National Teacher Appreciation Week just completed with parents and students from across the county reaching out to teachers to thank them for their continued support during this unusual period.
West Hopkins School parent Erik Miller said his 6-year old son, Camden, has some speech defects and physical and gross motor delays, which could be hard on teachers, but his school has been great at accommodating him and treating him like family.
“He has a whole team of nurses and teachers and physical therapists, occupational and speech, and the teacher assistants — they work great with him,” Miller said. “They’re a good strong team, and they work together to help him out. I don’t think he would be where he is if it wasn’t for them. We were hesitant to send him to school when he was in preschool, but we did, and I think it’s one of the best things we’ve chosen to do.”
Miller said that it had been a unique year with COVID-19, but his son’s team still reached out to him through letters and telecommunication.
“That means the world to him and us, that they can stay in touch because they care, and they miss those kids,” he said. “My son, he’s missing school so much. He misses all of his buddies, and he really misses his teachers, he’s ready to get back after it, so it’s going to be a long summer.”
Camden’s teacher, Mary McBride, is remarkable, said Miller.
“It’s amazing to me how — regardless of all she’s going through — how she can still care about her kids and make time for them,” he said. “That tells you what kind of teachers they are. It’s more of a family than a job to them. We, the Miller family, appreciate everything they do.”
After seeing what teachers deal with daily with students, Miller said he and his family have sincere gratitude for what teachers do on a daily basis. He hopes after things return to normal, people will appreciate them even more.
“My wife and I still work full-time in health care, and it’s challenging. These kids, they’re distracted all the time,” he said. “I’ve wanted to pull my hair out and to think all these teachers, they do this every day. My hat’s off to them; they earn their keep for sure.”
West Broadway Elementary School mom Kelly Grimes, who is also a teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, said her daughter is a better person because of the teachers and staff at the school.
“Since all of this mess has happened, it has been so chaotic. It’s so much more intense than being in the classroom,” she said. “And they have never skipped a beat, they’re doing lessons live, they have lessons posted online for the kids to do, and it’s all things they’re familiar with. They call and check on them. I’ve been in the hospital for the past 11 days, and they’ve even called to check on me.”
Grimes said the teachers at West Broadway have provided for every need her daughter, Gracie, had. Gracie’s teacher, Christy Mulligan, visited each of her students for their final project, which was a presentation.
“They had a project that they had been working on for a long time and didn’t want to see their hard work go to waste. So, she drove to every student’s house in her class and videotaped them standing on the porch doing their presentation and then talked for a few minutes, all while social distancing,” Grimes said. “It’s hard for teachers to do that, it’s hard to go see every student like that, but it’s the dedication they have, that in itself just explains West Broadway Elementary School.”
Gracie, who is a rising sixth-grader, said she is so thankful for the work teachers do.
“Our teachers really do care about us,” she said. “They care enough about the work we do to come all the way up to our house, even though there’s a pandemic, to come and see the hard work we’re putting into school.”
Teachers around the world lay the building blocks for each student, said Miller.
“Every doctor, every scientist, everybody starts with a foundation, and that foundation is the education these teachers provide,” he said. “They’re the foundation to the world, in my opinion, and I thank them for what they do.”
