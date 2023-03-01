Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.