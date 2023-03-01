APT.jpg
Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

Construction of the new apartments, which will be known as the Okaloosa Apartments, on E. North Street in Madisonville, is well underway. According to Frank Wallace, Building Official for the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County, there will be 14 apartments, both one and two bedroom floorplans available, with the expected completion date “Late 2023.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.