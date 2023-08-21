An inmate who walked away from his work release program in Madisonville on Thursday is still on the lose, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Charles Anthony Woodward, 41 of Madisonville, was at his work release assignment at Madisonville Tire on Thursday when officials say that he simply disappeared. He was last seen at approximately 3 p.m.
He was serving time in the Hopkins County Jail on two convictions for burglary and three counts of theft by unlawful taking.
He is described as being 6’1” tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Madisonville Tire uniform with gray pants, and a white undershirt. Woodward has multiple tattoos on both arms.
Woodward is a former Webster County resident and may still have ties to that community.
