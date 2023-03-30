The greenhouses at Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools will soon be open to the public, a tradition that many in the community look forward to each and every year as they start working on beautification projects around the house.

Central’s greenhouse will be open starting Monday, April 10, and North’s greenhouse will open beginning Friday, April 14.

