The greenhouses at Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools will soon be open to the public, a tradition that many in the community look forward to each and every year as they start working on beautification projects around the house.
Central’s greenhouse will be open starting Monday, April 10, and North’s greenhouse will open beginning Friday, April 14.
Annagrace Ligons, an agriculture teacher at North, and Ben Prevette, an agriculture teacher at Central, said opening their greenhouses to the community to purchase plants is something their schools have done for years.
“It keeps us funded to buy all our plants, all the insecticides to keep it running, and giving them a hands-on experience out in the greenhouse,” said Ligons.
Prevette added the sales from the greenhouse help supplement the agriculture program, so they can take students on trips and buy equipment and things they need for the classes.
“The main reason we do this is because it gives our students such great hands-on experience throughout the school year,” he said.
Central started working in the greenhouse in September 2022 because that is when the ferns came in, said Prevette.
“It is an all-year process,” he said.
Meanwhile, North started working in the greenhouse in February, taking care of plugs and getting seeds started for Mahr Park Arboretums cut flower garden.
Ligons said North will have herbs, some vegetables, annuals, hanging baskets, and ferns. Prevette said Central will have a lot of ferns, hanging baskets, bedding plants, and different vegetables like peppers and tomatoes.
Central’s greenhouse will be open during school hours until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. North’s greenhouse will also be open during school hours until about 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
For more information on Central’s and North greenhouse, follow them on Facebook at Hopkins County Central FFA and Madisonville North Hopkins FFA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.