The Class of 2020 is wrestling with new habits, stresses and adjustments during the crisis caused by COVID-19, including the real possibility that many momentous events could be canceled.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment, and it’s been boring at times for sure,” said Madisonville North Hopkins High School senior Madison McCabe. “Having the same routine, getting up and not really going anywhere besides outside, which is nice, keeping social distancing while walking the neighborhood and the dog, but it gets a little mundane.”
The Hopkins County School district has not met since March 13, and for a month and it has been a challenge for faculty, staff and students. Seniors, the ones who have had many years of firsts, were set to have a year full of lasts, said McCabe.
“You grow up having so many firsts, your first day of kindergarten, your first day of school, every year you get excited about school and this year was the exact same. It was the end of our time here in town getting the last year to spend with all of your friends you’ve grown up with,” she said. “Then to have all of that, not taken away, but we don’t get that opportunity to finish out school. It’s tough; it’s something I would never have dreamed of, and definitely something that none of us wanted.”
Events like a senior trip, a senior prom and graduation, are pivotal to seniors. Hopkins County Central senior Nova Gilkey said those events are big deals.
“I’m not a huge fan of big events or crowds, but graduation and prom are both big deals, especially senior prom,” he said. “Graduation is like this last chance to see everybody and say goodbye to your teachers and classmates, and with that being on hold is definitely not the best.”
Gilkey said despite this crisis, he believes it has been a good year for education.
“I think it was a good year for the entire education system as a whole to be more prepared for this kind of thing,” he said. “With increased globalization and connection around the world, stuff like this is going to become more commonplace, in my opinion. Because of this, the education system is probably more prepared than it was beforehand.”
To help their mental health and provide some peace of mind, seniors are continuing their schoolwork. They are also using multiple social media platforms, video watching platforms and video games to reclaim normalcy and connection with their friends.
“There’s been schoolwork, video games, I went fishing once, hanging out with my family and just trying to stay connected and stuff like that,” said North senior Jared Gobin. “Video games are one way I’ve stayed connected with my friends.”
Gobin is the student leader for North’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and said their branch is trying to stay connected through the video conferencing platform Zoom. They host meetings each Friday, where they share a devotional and hang out.
“We have Zoom meetings on Friday where we have a short little devotion, and we just talk and get together and see how everybody’s doing,” he said.
They hadn’t met since before transitioning to Non-Traditional Instruction, and Gobin talked with a friend and they decided to connect with their other FCA members. They scheduled a Zoom call, then send out information on social media for classmates to join.
“We all joined and just talked,” he said. “It feels good to see other people’s faces even through a screen. I enjoy being with my family, but I feel like I need to see other people to make sure they’re doing okay.”
Central Senior Savannah Scott was looking forward to her senior trip to Orlando, Florida.
“When most people think of their senior year, they think of graduation, prom and their senior trip,” she said. “Then, for all of those things to get cut short, was different than I think many of us were expecting.”
Scott’s education pathway at Central is geared towards health science, and she has three courses left for the year. Scott also had an internship with Baptist Health before it was cut short.
“I was doing an internship for the EKG (electrocardiogram) department at Baptist Health so I could experience being in the hospital, and I was going to get my certification in EKG, then work at the hospital,” she said.
Now, her plans have changed. Instead of getting her EKG certification, she will wait till the next school year, where she will enter the University of Louisville as a pre-med biology major, where she hopes to become a pediatric surgeon.
McCabe said that it has been nice to slow down; normally, she is continuously going as a traveling volleyball player.
“I’m making the best of the circumstances. It’s been nice to spend time with family and kind of slow down,” she said. “I’m a very busy person, and I know a lot of my friends are super busy with school and planning college, future plans and all that stuff, it’s been nice to get outside and take advantage of that.”
Hopkins County District Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said in a video the district posted before last week’s spring break, that seniors have the commitment of the school system.
“When we return to school, and we have absolutely no idea when that will be, but it’ll be whenever it is safe for us to return, that we will celebrate these transitions. We will have graduations, three in fact, and you will walk across the stage to receive your diploma that you’ve earned,” she said. “Remember students, that we love you, we miss you, stay and stay healthy, go team Hopkins.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.