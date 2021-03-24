“Cooking with kids is not just about ingredients, recipes, and cooking. It’s about harnessing imagination, empowerment, and creativity,” said world famous chef Guy Fieri.
Building on the premise, Light of Chance is offering a culinary class for kids in fifth through 12 grade from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Executive Director Eric Logan said the culinary class had been in the works for a while but the pandemic delayed threw a wrench into things.
“We felt like there was a need and we also wanted to expand to reach kids that maybe our other classes weren’t the right fit for them,” he said.
Jessie Crawford, program coordinator and culinary arts instructor — said she has been enjoying the class as the kids get to learn new experiences.
“When we had talked about it, I knew from teaching previously that kids get excited over cooking classes, and I am happy the kids in this area are as excited about it as I am,” she said.
Crawford is teaching the kids kitchen safety, sanitation, proper cooking temperatures for protein as well as baking techniques.
“They are learning all the proper steps they need to take to prepare things at home for their families,” she said.
Crawford said Light of Chance partnered with the University of Kentucky Extension office to pick out recipes with fruits and vegetables that are in season.
“I am trying to teach them how to use the seasons to their advantage,” said Crawford. “How getting in-season produce and being able to create something out of it helps with budgeting in their homes.”
The students have prepared an egg recipe, using bell peppers and tomatoes from Kroger, she said. Last week, the students created a chicken asparagus roll-up, using the seasonal asparagus. On Wednesday, they made red, white and blue muffins.
Crawford said she has the students try new foods to grow their palettes, like Dragon fruit and papaya.
“I am hoping that they get a passion to create food for a lifetime and not be afraid to explore different flavors,” she said.
To start the new program, Light of Chance received funding from the Heidi Badgett Foundation through United Way of the Coalfield, said Logan. They partnered with not only the UK extension office but with Western Kentucky University to evaluate the program.
“Part of the extension office’s initiative is cooking and working with people to create quick, inexpensive meals,” said Logan.
The funding provided professional-grade equipment for the students to use, he said. They did not cut any corners when it came to equipment for the culinary arts class.
The goal of the class is to introduce foods to the students they may not have tried before or to put a twist on foods they have tried, he said.
“At the same time, it engages them and shows them how to prepare and cook meals,” said Logan. “They are quick, easy and a lot of them are healthy, too. They fit into people’s lifestyles.”
As things start to open back up, the program’s goal is to have some of the culinary students compete in competitions to help them gain scholarships.
“We are pretty excited about the possibilities we are going to be able to do with the program and the class,” said Logan.
Crawford said Light of Chance is always looking for community support, and if any chefs or bakers in the area want to teach a class or show the students a new skill, they are more than welcome.
Crawford said she goes shopping for the ingredients the day of the class, so pre-registration is required.
To register for the culinary class or to see what other classes are offered, call 270-875-4332 or visit https://lightofchance.org/breathe-youth-arts-program/. All classes offered at Light of Chance are free.
