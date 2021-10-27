Children were out in force around downtown Madisonville over the weekend decorating business windows as part of an annual tradition for the Arts and Culture Committee of the Woman’s Club of Madisonville.
Painting last from 3 p.m. on Friday until noon on Saturday and was open to all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.
The winners in the four categories; kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade will receive a small cash prize.
The list of winners have yet to be released to The Messenger.
