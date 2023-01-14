This will be the first year offering professional pet photos, Valentine’s Day style, for your furry loved ones, taking place, Jan. 28, 2023, at Barks & Bubbles Spa, located at 122 S. Lee Trover Todd Highway in Earlington.
“The idea came about honestly from the community during our pet photos with Santa,” Dustin Potenza, Executive Director for the Hopkins County Humane Society said. “Many families that participated in that event stated a desire for more theme pet photographs.”
One of the differences with this Valentine’s Day experience is that it will be more of a professional level of photography, in that it will include multiple photos that have been edited and enhanced. According to Potenza, it will be more of a photo package deal.
“The photos do require a deposit, due to the pictures being more of a package with more editing and limited spots availability. Customers can expect three to five professionally edited photographs with these packages.”
Typically when the Humane Society hosts a photo fundraiser in the past the customers have received one photo with minimal editing. This will be an enhanced level of photography.
Hopkins County Humane Society Photographer, Nicole Smith, has done all of the photography fundraisers in the past with the pets so she is familiar with the style and work that needs to be done. The price will include a 20 minute time slot for one pet. All photos will be emailed digitally within two weeks from the event. All monies will be used for animal care and enrichment for the animals at the Humane Society.
“Our goal is to completely fill the 15 appointment times available. If we are successful in accomplishing that goal, we will raise $750. If the 15 time slots fill quickly and there are still a significant number of families interested we may be able to open another day worth of time slots, but we would need to completely fill the first day before doing so,” Potenza said.
For more information or to schedule your pet’s photo time slot please visit The Hopkins County Humane Society on Facebook.
