This will be the first year offering professional pet photos, Valentine’s Day style, for your furry loved ones, taking place, Jan. 28, 2023, at Barks & Bubbles Spa, located at 122 S. Lee Trover Todd Highway in Earlington.

“The idea came about honestly from the community during our pet photos with Santa,” Dustin Potenza, Executive Director for the Hopkins County Humane Society said. “Many families that participated in that event stated a desire for more theme pet photographs.”

