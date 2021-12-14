In addition to serving everyday clients, The Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County is gearing up to provide help to those in need from Friday night’s tornado. People will be able to walk up and receive meal box kits and snack items, Monday through Friday this week, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Food Bank will be getting things together over the next few days to donate to local partnering agencies in town along with local churches. Keeping in mind that road access to Dawson Springs is not yet open to the public, The Food Bank is being very careful and cognizant that they are serving people in the very best way possible, according to Director Marci Cox.
“We are working with the Tri-State Food Bank in putting together emergency boxes. We are trying to make sure that we are available to help other groups to provide mass meals, but everything is still in the works. Over the next few days, we expect that FEMA will be in and things should level out a bit.”
Some of the items that The Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County is requesting are easy prep and pop-top items such as canned tuna, chicken, veggies, soups and anything that has a long shelf life. Keeping in mind that people are displaced and either in hotels or their cars with no power source available, handheld can openers will also been a necessity to open these food items.
All donations are welcome, not just food. Hygiene items, boxes and bags are always needed.
“If you have taken someone into your house and need additional help, come in. Don’t be embarrassed,” Cox said. “if you need the help, we are here.”
For more information on how to donate, or if you need assistance, simply call 270-825-8296.
