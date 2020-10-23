Members of both Hopkins County government and the City of Madisonville are in the works to complete a request for proposal in a joint sports complex project.
The 22.46 acre-tract located at the northwest corner of the proposed Midtown Boulevard extension was purchased jointly by the city and county for the purpose of developing the land as the sports complex.
City engineer Eric Hickman said further discussions of the proposal have come up with ideas for an indoor facility that will be able to accommodate six regulation size basketball courts that would convert into 12 full size volleyball courts, two indoor soccer fields, four t-ball fields and eight futsal courts. Hickman said the indoor facility would also include storage space, mechanical space, restrooms, administration offices, rentable space and concession spaces.
“As an architect and engineer designer team moves forward with the process, we will learn what schematic would be most financially prudent as we advance with the project,” said Hickman. “Cost of opinions will be created and will help determine if the wants and needs meet the expectations and allowable budget … this is a very dynamic process, but the mentioned items are a starting point for this process.”
The RFP, according to Hickman, would require a design team to complete a full vision for the project.
“Construction would be more than likely phased in two parts,” he said. “Phase one would include construction of an indoor facility, access drives, parking and sidewalks. Phase two would consist of construction of all outdoor sports fields, sidewalks, bleachers, lighting and other items.”
The RFP would be advertised for three to four weeks, according to Hickman, before narrowing down bids, with the actual building of the project starting after spring of next year.
Both the county and city approved an interlocal agreement this week outlining the responsibilities of each side in regards to the project.
