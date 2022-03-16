Dr. J.W. Durst submitted his resignation to the Hopkins County Board of Education on Friday, March 11.
In his resignation letter, Durst said he has enjoyed serving the children, families, and employees of Hopkins County Schools.
“During my tenure as a board member, I feel we were able to accomplish many positive endeavors for our entire community,” he said.
Durst served as a board member representing District 5 for four years before decided not to run for reelection in 2020. Doug Center won the election but left the position due to other employment.
Durst applied for the vacant position and was appointed as District 5 representative in January 2021 for a two-year term. He said he applied for the position because the district was facing many transitional changes and health-related issues.
“I wanted to help continue the positive work,” said Durst. “This role for me has always been to be a servant leader in the mission field.”
He said he accepted the appointment to offer stability during COVID-19 mitigation and superintendent transition.
“I believe these issues have been successfully achieved,” said Durst. “With many of the current issues with consolidation occurring after the completion of my appointed term, I feel it is in the best interest of the board that I hand the baton to my successor.”
He said will be focusing on other areas of service in the community but will continue to pray for the health and safety of the students, faculty, and staff of Hopkins County Schools.
His appointment officially began in March 2021. His resignation comes just a handful of days after the one year anniversary of that date.
Durst’s appointment in 2021 drew some criticism. At the time, both Marcus Ray — interim director of the local NAACP chapter — and African American Coalition of Hopkins County President Bill McReynolds submitted letters to the board expressing displeasure that neither of the two black females who applied for the vacant seat were selected. Both pointed out at the time that Hopkins County’s all-white board has not had a black member in over 30 years.
The school board will vote to accept Durst’s resignation at the regular meeting on Monday. Once the resignation has been accepted there will be a 60 day time period during which the board can name his replacement.
According to the Board Member Appointment Checklist, the school board has to notify the Secretary of State, the Hopkins County Clerk, the Kentucky Commissioner of Education, the Director of Board Team Development at the Kentucky School Board Association of vacancy.
Within 30 days of the resignation, the board has to advertise the vacancy on the school district’s website and in the newspaper for two weeks. They also have to show where applications can be accessed and the deadline to apply.
School board members then review the applications and can interview the candidates if they chose to.
The deadline for applications is not known at the time of publishing, but will be released next week.
Until a new school board member is appointed, the board will operate as a four-member board.
