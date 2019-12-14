First Baptist to feature 'Return to Bethlehem' through Monday

Biblical history comes to life this weekend as First Baptist Church Madisonville presents its timeless classic -- "Return to Bethlehem."
With more than 100 volunteers, the elaborate production re-creates the biblical village of Bethlehem inside of the church's gymnasium. On average, the church hosts more than 6,000 people over its weekend performances.
The gym will have live actors, chickens, sheep and donkeys to place you into a historic atmosphere.
"It really inspires my Christmas," said showrunner Brandy Foster. "It helps me to remember and reflect on what God has done for me and how I'm able to share that with other people by working our production at the church."
Outside the church tonight will be the camels and wise men, which are a draw for the crowd, said Foster. Once a person enters the church, they are given a biblical name. This name is a part of the Bethlehem census -- just as Jesus' parents returned to the city, so do its new visitors.
After you receive your name, you will wait for it to be called while different musical groups sing in the sanctuary, said Roslyn Byrum, the pastor's administrative assistant.
The Bethlehem experience has been going on for nearly 25 years and has been a place that has generated many memories for the community, said Faye Florida.
"People should come to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior," she said.
Upon entering the intrinsically decorated gymnasium, visitors see characters historically dressed and working in their huts or walking down the road. Some are carpenters, while others are craftspeople. There is a winery, a temple and a place for the unclean.
A couple of beggars will be placed inside the village, asking for alms. Visitors are encouraged to give their pocket change -- all money collected from the beggars goes to help fund live Nativity, said Foster.
The experience has taken more than six months of preparations and is an authentic reproduction of the Nativity story, she said.
"People should come to see and may feel like you're a little part of the history," Foster said. "And drawing from that history, learning what our Savior did and what his sacrifice for us was."
The "Return to Bethlehem" experience runs from 5 p.m. to 8:30 tonight, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday. The event is free for its guests. Large groups of 20 or more are welcomed but are encouraged to call ahead at 270-821-3611.
