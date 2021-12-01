The deadline for businesses, organizations, and homeowners to sign up to participate in the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club’s 2021 Holiday Lights Tour is midnight tonight.
Kiwanis President Stephanie Townsell said they had about 25 locations registered as of Tuesday, which is fewer than last year.
“We have really been trying to drum up business,” she said.
Last year, Kiwanis had a lot of participation in the Parade of Lights because it was the only parade Kiwanis put on. This year they are doing both the annual Christmas Parade and the Holiday
Lights Tour.
“A lot of folks are doing the parade and not the Holiday Lights Tour,” said Townsell
The club realized that more time should have been given between Thanksgiving and the entry cutoff, she said. They may make some adjustments next year.
“It is still a newer event, and it is difficult to advertise both the Holiday Lights Tour and the Parade at the same time,” said Townsell. “Having them both happen consecutively is a challenge in itself.”
Even though not many people have signed up to participate in the lights tour, there has been a lot of interest and excitement about
the event.
“With the nice warm weather this week, we are hoping to see some additional entries,” said Townsell.
The Holiday Lights Tour will start on Saturday and continue until the Christmas lights come down.
She said voting will take place starting Saturday and go until Sunday, Dec. 19. Each family will be able to place one vote for their favorite business, organization, or residence.
Townsell said the link for voting will be up on Saturday on the Kiwanis Facebook page and the website. The map of all the participating businesses, organizations, and houses will also be on the Facebook page and website.
“There will be some printable options on our website and social media, but then there will also be the interactive option that will give you Google Map directions to each location,” she said.
Helping create the map of all the participating locations again this year is Kim Ezell, a coordinator with the Hopkins County GIS.
“She has been a great resource,” said Townsell.
She said the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club is happy to bring the event back to the community this year.
“We are excited to be able to bring this in conjunction with the other events in the city,”
said Townsell.
She hopes more people will sign up to participate in the Holiday Lights Tour.
The fee is $30 for businesses, $25 for residences, and $20 for organizations. Organizations include civic clubs, non-profits, or youth organizations.
For more information, contact Stephanie Townsell at 270-836-8737.
