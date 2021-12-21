In times of disaster, people look for resources to help them recover and start over.
The United Way created a 211 Service to provide access to resources like food and shelter.
Kevin Middleton, president of the United Way of Kentucky, said 211 is available to people 24/7/365 days per year as an information and referral source.
“211, particularly after disasters, is a critical resource for helping individuals who don’t know where to turn to find resources in their community so that they can quickly recover following a disaster event,” he said.
The 211 Service offers help in a crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, financial assistance, literacy and coaching, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utility payment assistance, childcare and family services, unemployment and veteran services.
Middleton said the United Way of Kentucky is currently working with the Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, KYVOAD, to develop a larger list of resources people affected by disasters could use.
“My understanding is that list is still under development,” he said. “It would just be adding more and ensuring that every resource we put into 211 is accurate and vetted.”
He said the list being worked on by KYVOAD is to ensure that all available resources provided by church groups, government partners, the American Red Cross, and other services are available immediately to residents who dial 211.
“In times of disaster, 211 is there,” said Middleton.
The primary 211 Service Contact Center in the area has several resources for food and shelter in their database, and they have been keeping those resources updated, he said.
According to a news release, 211 is around to help every person in the community during a crisis, disaster, or pandemic.
“From finding food and paying for housing and bills to connecting to other essential services, 211 is there,” said the release.
When someone calls 211, they are connected to a real person who offers comfort, hope, and solutions, according to a news release.
“211 specialists are trained to identify and address the underlying root causes of a client’s problem and connect them with a wide range of available resources that meet all their underlying needs,” according to the release.
The service is free and confidential and available in more than 180 languages.
Someone in need can call or text 211 or visit, 211.org to learn more about the local resources online.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.