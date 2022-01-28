Toyota will be hosting a Mobile Hiring Event this Saturday, January 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville. The event is open to the public, masks will be required, and provided if needed.
Job seekers are invited to visit and learn about the Production Team Member positions that are available with Toyota.
Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resume with them, as Toyota will be doing on-site interviews. Guests will also be able to complete a work assessment right then and there, or feel free to schedule it for a later, more convenient date. Bring all of your questions with you as well. Candidates will be able to get a conditional job offer same day.
Benefits being offered include:
• A $2,500 new hire bonus
• A $5,000 relocation package
The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E. Arch Street in Madisonville. For more information search “Toyota Mobile Hiring Event Madisonville” on Facebook.
