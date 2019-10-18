Fire damages home on Earlington Road

A home south of Richland has extensive damage after catching fire Tuesday afternoon.
A Madisonville Fire Department report says the fire started around 4:15 p.m. at 4525 Earlington Road, less than one mile from Beulah Road. A post by the Richland Fire Department on Facebook says several other departments helped to bring the flames under control.
The Madisonville report indicated the trouble began in the garage, but much of the home appeared to be damaged. The amount of damage and the exact cause of the fire were unconfirmed Thursday night, as a call to the Richland Fire Department was not returned.
The fire caused traffic to back up during the Tuesday afternoon commute as Earlington Road currently serves as a detour for Kentucky 70 during bridge construction.
