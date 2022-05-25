The last Monday in May is the day everyone remembers the men and women who lost their lives while serving their country. This year there will be several activities and events in Hopkins County to honor those individuals.
This year, the American Legion Post 6 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 have special events to help the community remember along with the City of Madisonville’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Remembering the fallen starts on Thursday afternoon when Post 6 will place American Flags at the Veterans Memorial. The community can view the memorial with the flags after they have been placed.
Also on Thursday, the American Legion Auxiliary will have a Poppy Kick-off at 3:30 p.m. in the Hopkins County Fiscal Court.
The community can go to the kick-off, then view the flags flying at the Veteran Memorial.
Terri Whitfield, with the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6, said the poppy is the flower for Memorial Day. The flower symbolizing the fallen originated in 1915 when following the second battle at Ypres Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae wrote In Flanders Fields.
“The opening lines refer to the fields of poppies that grew among the soldier’s graves in Flanders,” she said.
The Auxiliary members created poppies out of fabric and crepe paper to distribute to the public between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Whitfield said members would be in different locations around town giving out poppies in exchange for donations.
“The money from the poppy distribution goes back into helping veterans and their families,” she said.
The Auxiliary will be set up at Lowe’s, Rural King, Market Place, and the intersection at Nortonville.
On Friday, the City of Madisonville will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial. The ceremony is open to the public and will be streamed on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.
If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Hopkins County Fiscal Court chambers.
