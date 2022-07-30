A little less than a year ago, Texas-based Quanta Services Inc. quietly purchased William E. Groves Construction in Madisonville. Since that time the company has declined to comment on the purchase or to make any statement about the acquisition. Now the largest electrical contractor in the United States will be headed to court in Hopkins County after a lawsuit was filed by two heirs of the Groves family.
According to court documents, Kerry and Clint Sharber, grandsons of the company’s founder, the late William E. Groves, filed a lawsuit against the new owner is U.S. District Court earlier this year. That suit has since been remanded to Hopkins County Circuit Court, at the Sharber’s request.
Kerry and Clint claim in their suit that while in the employment of their late grandfather, they were asked to sign confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements in 2012 and 2016, respectively. That agreement included a non-compete provision which said that if they left the company, they could not start an electrical contracting business of their own or work for a competing business for at least 24 months following the end of their employment.
According to the court filing, “Neither Clint Sharber no Kerry Sharber was given money, a promotion, or other consideration in exchange for signing the non-compete agreement, but, as a proud part of the third generation in the family business, they signed the agreements.”
When Quanta Services purchased Groves Construction in late 2021, both men say they spoke with their uncle, Jeff Groves who was then CEO/President of Groves Construction, and were told that those agreements would not be enforceable by the new owners. Finding themselves without jobs at the company founded by their grandfather, court documents state that Kerry and Clint Sharber began discussions about striking out on their own earlier this year.
On June 17, 2022, the Sharbers say that attorneys for Quanta served papers at their homes threatening litigation against them if they began operating an electrical contracting company of their own. At this point the Sharbers say that they had not issued any proposals, had not signed any project agreements and had not hired a single employee.
In their suit, the Sharbers seek to have the court declare the agreements unenforceable, stating that continuation of the agreement creates undue hardship for the men, who have “known no other trade or profession.” The agreement, the suit states, not only prevents them from working in Hopkins County, but restricts them from working in the electrical contracting field in four and six other states, respectively.
The Sharbers are also seeking litigation costs, including attorney fees incurred because of the suit.
The suit states that the agreement to sell the company was between “the second generation” of the Groves family and Quanta Services. As the third generation of the family, they were just employees of the company.
On Wednesday, at the request of the Sharbers, the case was remanded to Hopkins Count Circuit Court by the U.S. District Court in Owensboro.
A date for their first appearance in Madisonville does not yet appear on the Kentucky Court of Justice docket.
Neither party could be reached for comment.
William E. Groves Construction, also known as Groves Construction and Groves Electric Services, was founded by William E. “Bill” and Sue Groves in 1972 in the basement of their home. The company grew to employ over 400 employees by the time of his death in October of 2018.
Quanta Services, Inc is a public trader company founded in 1997 by John Carlson through the merger of four companies — PAR, Potelco, Union Power and Trans Tech . Since then Quanta has acquired over 200 companies. It is considered the largest electrical contracting company in the United States, with 2021 revenue exceeding $13 billion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.