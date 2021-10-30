Friends and family members of patients at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville will soon be getting to spend more time with their loved ones as the hospital plans to extend visiting hours next week. The new policy will also include additional visitation in some areas, with changes all going into effect on Monday.
According to a news release, the visitation hours will be extended from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors will enter through the emergency department after 6 p.m. when the other entrances close for the night.
Several areas will now allow one visitor per patient, but with conditions. Sports medicine and rehabilitation will allow one visitor, only if there is a cognitive or physical need or if the patient is a minor. Patients at the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center can have one visitor for provider appointments only.
The Emergency Department will allow one visitor, but no visitors in the Split Flow area or with suspected COVID-19 patients, and the Critical Care Unit patients can have one visitor only between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with no visitors for COVID-19 positive patients. Patients entering the hospital for same-day surgery can also have one visitor.
The Mother Baby, Labor & Delivery and NICU, Medical and Surgical patients, and the Baptist Health Medical Group physician practices and clinics will allow two visitors per patient starting Monday. There will be no visitors for COVID-19 positive patients.
Visitors are still not allowed on the Behavioral Health Unit unless requested by a psychiatrist, and the waiting rooms and lobbies remain closed.
Exceptions can be made for NICU and end-of-life patients at the unit leader’s discretion.
Visitors are still required to wear a mask inside any Baptist Health Deaconess facility at all times unless they are instructed to remove it by a healthcare professional, regardless of vaccination status, and are subject to COVID-19 screening before entering. No children under the age of 16 are permitted to visit at this time.
For more information, visit BaptistHealthDeaconess.com or follow Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville on social media.
