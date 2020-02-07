A light above a kitchen sink may be to blame for a fire which damaged a home northeast of downtown Madisonville.
Firefighters hurried to 335 N. Scott St. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and found smoke coming from gable vents. A report released Thursday said fire spread from an attic in the original structure across an addition.
It’s not clear exactly how long it took to put out the fire, but crews remained at the home for almost two hours.
No one was injured. Damage to the home is estimated at $30,200.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.