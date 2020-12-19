Eric Fulkerson has owned Beer Wine Liquor Outlet in Madisonville for 13 years and knows first-hand the difficulties of running a small business.
Fulkerson said he is hopeful the Madisonville City Council will pass an ordinance on Monday night regarding Sunday sales of alcohol by the package allowing businesses like his to conduct sales from noon to midnight on Sundays. Monday through Saturday package sales would remain the same and be available from 6 a.m. to midnight.
The ordinance also would increase the hours that Madisonville restaurants and service clubs could sell alcohol by the drink from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. to noon to midnight on Sundays. The current ordinance also introduces a $25 increase for special, temporary licenses per event increasing the fee from $75 to $100.
“It is a big deal for all the independents just to be able to compete a little bit with Wal-Mart,” he said. “I do think the Sunday sales are going to help tremendously.”
Fulkerson said the ordinance would benefit his employees as well.
“Employees would get more hours and, obviously, the more money the store makes, the more we can pay employees,” he said. “Theoretically, Sunday sales would help the bottom dollar.”
Fulkerson said it would help even the playing field with places like Wal-Mart in Hanson.
“I think it would be good for the whole community,” he said. “For us, for the consumer to not have to travel 20 minutes round trip, employees to get more hours and more revenue for the business and the city. It is a win-win all around.”
A separate ordinance is also being considered Monday that, if approved, would increase a regulatory license fee for alcohol beverage licenses from 4% to 5%.
Fulkerson said he hopes that this ordinance does not pass, saying that it places small businesses at a disadvantage.
The ordinance for Sunday package sales was introduced by Madisonville Councilman Adam Townsend, who also introduced a similar ordinance in 2019, which resulted in a 3-3 deadlock vote as Mayor Kevin Cotton abstained and the measure died.
The May 2019 vote had city council members Townsend, Misty Cavanaugh and Frank Stevenson voting in favor of the amendments, while city council members Tony Space, Larry Noffsinger and former councilman Bobby Johnson voted against the action.
“Last time the vote was one complete ordinance with the Sunday sales and the increase in tax all in the same ordinance,” said Townsend. “This time it has been split.”
Madisonville Councilman Tony Space introduced the ordinance regarding the fee increase, saying that it has been several years since the city had an increase. Space added on Friday that he felt the Sunday sales were “unnecessary” but did not wish to comment further.
Councilman Frank Stevenson said he would not initiate either ordinance but would vote in favor for both ordinances if given the chance.
Stevenson said also he preferred two separate ordinances.
“They’re two independent questions with their own issues,” said Stevenson. “People might support one but not the other. The proposal of the additional sales tax, taking it from 4% to 5%, the 5% is much more common in our region from what I understand. I wouldn’t initiate it … this is a tax that doesn’t apply to everyone just because they live here. You are paying that tax because you are choosing to buy this product. The revenues from that tax are restricted by statute to supplement law enforcement resources. We could use those funds supporting law enforcement resources for our community.”
When it comes to the Sunday package sales, Stevenson said he would, again, not initiate it but would vote in favor of the measure.
“(This ordinance) lines things up,” said Stevenson/ “I voted for this ordinance the first round not because I’m excited about Sunday sales but because we are not opening the door on something that is new in our community, it is already there.”
Councilman Chad Menser said he is still undecided on both ordinances.
“I do like that they are separate,” he said. “It gives two decision making processes. As far as Sunday sales, I haven’t completely made up my mind. I have had two phone calls from residents that I’m going to call back about that. The way I rejoiced in it was that we need to get the government out of the way and let businesses take care of their business. I know there are people who have voiced positive responses, and I have seen some negative about it. Looking at it at the very beginning is that you have restaurants that are closed on Monday nights and that is their decision. They do that because they want to be closed not because there is a government regulation. I like that the government is getting out of the way, but I also understand there are some negative effects.”
Menser also commented on the possible fee increase.
“As far as going form 4% to 5%, I do know the reason for that suggestion … I think it hopes to bring in some revenue that may have been lost to Wal-Mart,” he said. “I think that Kroger would be able to bring some revenue in that area back to Madisonville. I haven’t seen any definitive numbers that will change the 4% to 5% and what the projections will be. Me, as a citizen, I never want a tax increase, but I understand tax increases are necessary, but I will not vote in favor of increasing taxes unless it makes sense on paper. So, I have not decided on that. I have asked for concrete numbers.”
Menser said when Wal-Mart left Madisonville it was projected to be a $30,000 loss in revenue for the city.
“I don’t know if that 4% to 5% makes up for that or not,” he said. “The sales tax from alcohol has to be directly used for our police department. With that you could buy new body cameras, updated vests and new vehicles. I think you see that as you increase revenue and support our police department with better assets. I think that’s great, and I think Sunday sales would do some of that, but we have a lot of businesses that are hurting just because they don’t know what three months or even six months look like.”
Townsend’s views of supporting the Sunday sales ordinance but not the tax fee increase has not changed from the first reading of the ordinances last Monday.
“I do feel confident about the vote,” he said. “There have been some changes that maybe others will look at it a little differently. With the funding going to the police department, I hope they will consider that. I think it is also time to bring the subject back up. I think it should have been brought up even before it was brought up last time. I think we are seeing more and more the effects of these businesses not being allowed to make the decision and how much it has affected the city.”
Townsend said he agreed with Fulkerson’s concern of the tax increase and its impact on small businesses.
“As of right now, they are at a disadvantage compared to Wal-Mart in a few different ways,” he said. “Wal-Mart can price being a bigger distributor, so they can get their product sold cheaper.”
Cotton said he would not break a tied vote if the situation ever came to that again.
“I have set a precedence that I will not be a tie breaker,” he said. “If it doesn’t have the support of the legislative body, it just fails. That is what happened last time. They can bring it up again when they feel like they have the votes to get it to pass. Council was voted into place for creating the ordinances, and my position as mayor is to enforce them. I feel like it should have the majority support from the legislative body if it is going to be a change for the entire community.”
Cavanaugh did not return comment by press time and Noffsinger did not wish to comment before the vote.
Both ordinances received first reading at the city’s last council meeting. There is no vote taken on first reading of an ordinance.
The meeting will be Monday, Dec. 21 beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page where the virtual meeting will be streamed.
