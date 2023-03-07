More than two and a half years after being charged with two counts of incest with a victim under the age of 12 and five counts of sodomy of a victim under the age of 12, a former Hopkins County educator is slated to appear in court today to enter a guilty plea.
Leonard Lance Menser was arrested in August of 2020 following an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
A jury trial for Menser was on the docket to begin next week. That is the third time a trial has been scheduled in the case. which was originally supposed to begin in Dec. 2021. It was first moved to Oct. 2022 before finally being moved this month.
Now the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office says that Menser is prepared to enter a guilty plea today at the Hopkins County Courthouse.
Menser first worked as a substitute in the Hopkins County School system in 1991 before accepting a position as an elementary teacher at the former Saint Charles Elementary school in 1992. In January of 2008, Menser was named assistant principal at West Hopkins School. In July of 2011, he was promoted to principal of the same school. He retired from South Hopkins Middle School in May of 2019, and last worked in the county as a substitute teacher in October of that year.
