More than two and a half years after being charged with two counts of incest with a victim under the age of 12 and five counts of sodomy of a victim under the age of 12, a former Hopkins County educator is slated to appear in court today to enter a guilty plea.

Leonard Lance Menser was arrested in August of 2020 following an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.