During Wednesday’s weekly Facebook Live update, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton asked residents to be more considerate of local business employees as the COVID-19 crisis moves into its seventh month.
“The mask mandate was handed down to us by the governor,” Cotton said. “We, as business owners, are being held accountable for making sure everyone who enters is wearing a mask. The employees are only asking that you follow the rules. Not their rules, it’s rules from the governor.”
Whitfield pushed for patience and kindness.
“They’re still trying to figure out how to do these things,” said Whitifeld. “They’re just trying to do their job that they’ve been handed by their supervisor, all the way up to the governor. Don’t take it out on the person greeting you at the door or that’s going to seat you at the restaurant. They’re being tasked with handling it as best they can. Please, continue to be kind and patient.”
Restaurants in the commonwealth remain at 50% capacity. Cotton pointed out that number is based on building capacity, not seating capacity, and is assigned by the health department.
If a building has a total capacity of 200 people who can be in the building, but only has enough seating for 100 customers, they could lawfully fill every seat and be within the governor’s mandate.
In answer to a question sent in over Facebook, Cotton added that the governor’s mask mandate only covers public spaces, although he has asked any group larger than 10 people to follow the same guidelines. In a situation such as a home inspection or an individual doing work in another person’s home, it’s up to the homeowner or business.
“Most businesses I talk to who send employees out to do work in people’s home are asking their employees to wear masks,” Whitfield added.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County has risen by 27 to 511 in the last week, but the number of recoveries has also risen by 34, dropping the total number of active cases by seven to 65.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach is expected to join Cotton and Whitfield next Wednesday for the update.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
