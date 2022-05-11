Watermark Ford Nissan of Madisonville is hosting Food Truck Fridays, every Friday now through the end of fall for the community to come out and enjoy. The trucks will be on site, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, with two food trucks, one savory and one sweet. According to the dealership’s Facebook page, everyone is invited to come join the fun and support local small businesses and enjoy time with friends!
The following trucks will be on site:
Friday, May 13, Rollin Smoke BBQ and Livers Farm Ice Cream
Friday, May 20, Hannah’s Place and Polar Paradice
Friday, May 27, Let’s Get Fried and What’s the Scoop
For the complete schedule of food trucks, visit the Watermark Ford Nissan Facebook page.
Watermark Ford Nissan is located at 1801 Lantaff Blvd. in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.