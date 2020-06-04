First came the protesters. Then came the petitions. But Wednesday night in downtown Madisonville, it was time for prayers.
“There’s a place for protest. There’s a place for other things. But we have such an incredible faith community,” said emcee Gwen Kik.
More than 100 people gathered for a “community prayer service” outside the old Hopkins County Courthouse. It was the latest chapter in what started as outrage over police brutality, and has become a debate about county history and racism.
“It’s about right and wrong,” pastor and service organizer Marvin Hightower said. “If you’re black and wrong, you’re wrong. If you’re blue and wrong, you’re wrong.”
Hightower said in a Facebook video during the day that the hour of prayer was for the healing of the country.
“Not a fake token show of togetherness,” Hightower said. “We really want to come together as a people.”
Hightower described the event as “not militant, not racial... crossing political barriers.”
The crowd indeed was interracial, and included Republican Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., Democrat Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman and independent city council member Adam Townsend. Not a single protest sign was in sight.
In this season of coronavirus, it may have been the closest thing Madisonville will get to Praise in the Park this year. Hightower explained it was inspired by the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minnesota on Memorial Day.
“Nothing to do with the statue,” Hightower said.
But last weekend’s demonstrations downtown supporting Floyd inspired a petition drive about the Confederate Memorial statue on the grounds of Wednesday night’s service.
“This is one of those things that I wish would have gone away,” Whitfield said Wednesday during a Facebook Live program.
By that, he meant the debate over whether or not the Confederate Memorial statue should go away. Whitfield realizes something must be done about it.
“I’m working on some possible compromises, solutions,” Whitfield said. “Some way to get people to not be so upset about this issue.”
But Whitfield noted any decision about the 111-year-old statue will have to be made by the Fiscal Court. Magistrates had no comment Tuesday when asked about an online petition by U.S. Senate candidate Steven Cox to “destroy” it.
A competing petition developed on Change.org Wednesday to “keep the courthouse statue.”
“There is no reason to erase history,” wrote Bradley Boocher, who started the petition. “If you don’t learn from history, you will repeat it.... Keep Kentucky different from all the hate and division in the world today.”
As of Wednesday evening, the pro-statue petition had more than 950 signatures. The anti-statue petition, which opened Sunday, had nearly 3,800.
Whitfield told The Messenger Tuesday he leans toward keeping the statue as a “teaching tool.” But he noted Wednesday it’s not a “black and white issue.”
“The petition that was started was started by a white male,” Whitfield said. “I’ve had African Americans call me and say, ‘This is history. We don’t want it taken down.’ ”
Since the statue is on county property, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton stepped around the controversy during Wednesday’s program. Instead, he complimented Whitfield for listening to all sides of the topic and considering options.
Meanwhile, the Madisonville Police Department added a new black officer to the force Wednesday. City Clerk Kim Blue said Myles Davis is one of 10 black police employees, out of a total staff of 70.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.