The Hopkins County released the following report:
William Whitsell, of Morton’s Gap, was charged March 22, for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Gene W. Glasgow, of Booneville, IN, was charged, March 23, for theft by unlawful taking for more than $1,000.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Tristan A. McKnight, was charged, March 23, for failure to appear in court.
Jeanette Elizabeth, was charged, March 23, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Terrell D. Hobgood, was charged, March 23, for non-payment of court costs/fees.
Ronald D. Cooper, was charged, March 23, for failure to appear in court.
Robert B. Major, was charged, March 23, for possession of contaminated substances, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Daniel J. Hanns, was charged, March 24, for alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
Angela Duvall, was charged, March 23, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of contaminated substance in the first degree.
