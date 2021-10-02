Pig 1

Pride Elementary fourth-grade teacher Laura Watkins kissed Ohana on Thursday during the pep rally after the fourth and second grades tied for the districtwide Impact Mentoring fundraiser. The grade level that filled their bucket first won the grand prize of seeing their teachers kiss a pig. The fourth and second grades tied for first, so both teachers had to pucker up. The second grade teachers who had to kiss Ohana were Tessie Thompson and Taylor Enright.

