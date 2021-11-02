The Madisonville Community College is recognizing two students for their achievements: Kathy Marcum, for receiving a paralegal scholarship, and Tonya Reynolds, for being recognized as MCC Student of the Month.
According to a news release, Marcum was recently announced as the recipient of the 2021 Kentucky Paralegal Association, KPA, Scholarship.
She is currently a paralegal technology student at MCC and will graduate in the spring 2022 semester with an Associate in Applied Science in paralegal technology.
Kay Hawkins, the coordinator of the paralegal technology program, said Marcum is professional, friendly, and compassionate to others, and she always goes the extra mile in everything she does.
“[Marcum] will be an excellent paralegal,” she said.
Marcum currently serves as president of the Madisonville Community College Paralegal Student Association and works at the Curt Davis Law Office in Somerset. She is also a member of the KPA and National Association of Legal Assistants, according to a news release.
With the award, Marcum will receive a free membership to the association for the first year after graduation and free registration to the group’s annual conference.
Along with Marcum’s achievement, MCC recognized Tonya Reynolds as the October Student of the Month.
Reynolds is an advanced integrated technology major from Madisonville and was nominated by Mike Deal, an associate professor in the college’s advanced integrated technology program.
Deal said Reynolds balances family life with school, all while having an amazing attitude.
“[Reynolds] decided to take advantage of educational funding available to pursue a lucrative, male-dominated profession,” he said. “She works very well with her student colleagues and demonstrates leadership in group assignment labs. She is professional in her interactions with college faculty. She works extremely hard and is extremely deserving of this award.”
