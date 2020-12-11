Fitness is the what the Hopkins County Family YMCA strives for — whether it comes in the form of physical fitness or mental health fitness.
Earlier this month, 27 employees from the child care center were certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid to help children’s mental well-being during COVID-19.
“As this pandemic has gone on, I have seen the attitude in children change,” said Chad Hard, CEO of the YMCA. “They are experiencing everything we are as adults.”
He said children are experiencing symptoms of frustration, anguish, loss, lack of resources and isolation while being taken care of by adults who are going through the same things.
The certified employees work with the children on a daily basis as camp counselors or teachers and tend to notice if something seems different in a child’s behavior.
“If there is something we can help that child with, then we need to be prepared in every way possible — and that includes mental health, too,” said Kelly Forbes, COO of the YMCA.
Hart said the staff can pull the child aside and talk with them about what is going on, what they are feeling or thinking. They are not claiming to be professionals or mental health experts, but they can refer or find help for a child.
“What we are wanting and willing and capable of now is identifying the signs and symptoms or behaviors that may lead to a mental health crisis,” he said.
Hart said just the employees in the youth development center are certified currently, but there are plans to expand certification to all departments in the YMCA.
“If I can have some staff in all departments certified to pick up on these signs and symptoms and actions, then I can maybe deter behavior throughout the entire Y, which is going to impact more of the youth in Hopkins County,” he said.
Forbes said moving forward it will be a requirement for all the child care staff to have the Youth Mental Health First Aid certification.
The YMCA is partnering with Baptist Health Madisonville to promote some self-care campaigns through both the YMCA and Baptist Health Facebook pages. Hart said those ideas are still in the planning stages but he wants to do something to bring awareness to mental health.
“We want to normalize that therapy and mental health needs are not a bad thing — it is self-care,” he said.
The YMCA has reached out to local counselors to offer discounts to YMCA members and to have health professionals contact information on hand, said Forbes. The plan calls for that information to be placed in the new member folders and on hand around the YMCA so people can have it at their fingertips.
“Living in the time of a global pandemic can leave a person feeling out of control, and self care can slip to the bottom of our priority list when we have to worry about things like working under numerous restrictions, trying to stay healthy, and keep up with our children’s virtual schoolwork,” she said. “But now, more than ever, self care should be a top priority in our lives.”
For more information on the Hopkins County Family YMCA, visit https://www.hopkinscountyymca.com/ or call 270-821-9622.
