Hopkins County 4-H members brought a little happiness to the residents of the Oak Ridge Senior Living Community last Saturday.
Members of the Midnight Walkers Community Service Club worked on fixing up the Oak Ridge front porch.
Hopkins County 4-H Agent Connor Cooper said the members sanded down and painted the rocking chairs, while a couple of people took out the trash and helped inside.
“We spent the morning there. We were probably there for two to three hours,” he said.
The Midnight Walkers Community Service Club is just one of the clubs offered through 4-H, but it focuses solely on community service and community outreach.
Cooper said he was contacted by Tammy Caudill, who is a nurse at Oak Ridge. Caudill mentioned that the rocking chairs and front porch were beaten up because of the weather and needed a refresh.
“I had been the 4-H agent in Muhlenberg with her daughter, and she found out I was the 4-H agent in Hopkins County and just reached out,” he said.
While the club members were working, there were several residents on the front porch watching, and they told the kids stories and shared laughs.
“It was a nice day and a good day to be outdoors,” said Cooper. “I think the youth really enjoyed having the residents around.”
Once all the work was finished, he said the kids were very proud of the work they had done, and the residents were very thankful.
Sharon Vancleve, a resident of Oak Ridge, said the front porch is the heart of their home. They visit each other, family, and friends on the front porch.
“They were adding love by making it prettier and more welcoming,” she said.
Cooper said the kids are always eager to help out and volunteer in the community.
“We try to partner with a lot of different people,” he said. “We have gone to several nursing homes. We have done roadside cleanups in the past. We have partnered with Breaking Bread.”
A lot of the service projects the club does is a combination of the kid’s ideas and people reaching out to 4-H, he said.
The club will pick back up in August, and people are welcome to contact Hopkins County 4-H to see if the club would be interested in volunteering. For more information, call Hopkins County 4-H at 270-821-3650.
