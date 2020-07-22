An effort is underway to raise $20,000 to open Madisonville’s Salvation Army’s homeless shelter for those potentially impacted by the lifting of Kentucky’s eviction moratorium on Saturday.
Out of pocket donations from individuals will help flatten the potential spike in the local homeless population, according to fundraising advocates.
“It’s a lot easier to keep a life going than try to put one back together once it’s broken,” Michael Howard, the founder and CEO of ARCH Community Health Coalition of Western Kentucky, said.
Howard, who also serves on the Salvation Army’s local board, said the group has received clearance from its main headquarters to reopen the shelter if funds can be raised.
According to Howard, it is crucial for service-oriented organizations to extend their services right now in preparation for several citizens becoming displaced due to several pandemic-related resources discontinuing across Kentucky.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear released executive orders to suspend housing evictions and utilities disconnections due to non-payment. The Kentucky Supreme Court halted eviction filings until July 1.
Due to provisions under the CARES Act, rental units covered under federal assistance programs or those with a federally-backed mortgage loan have until Saturday before evictions as a result of non-payment can take place.
Madisonville has also been weathering its own eviction situation with the Red Cardinal Inn’s condemnation in June. The building, which hosts a hotel and apartment complex for lower-income residents, has been condemned for a health and safety inspection by the city. Approximately 20 tenants of the hotel portion are expected to vacate the building by July 31, according to the inn’s management and city officials.
In addition, the federal stimulus program, which provides an additional $600 of benefits per week to all unemployed workers receiving regular unemployment compensation, ends July 31.
“We sort of hit a perfect storm of issues that need to be addressed now,” Howard said. “The idea is we’re going to try to catch people before things really go bad.”
Hopkins County does not have an official homeless shelter. Madisonville’s Salvation Army utilizes a warming shelter, which typically opens during the winter months to shield citizens without housing from freezing temperatures, but it remains closed until November.
According to Howard, the shelter requires approximately $15,000 per month to operate and provide necessary resources.
The shelter can provide bedding, food, utilities and clothes for approximately 35 individuals, Shelter Coordinator Crystal Doss said. In addition, the Salvation Army will provide financial assistance to individuals during their transition from living at the shelter to proper housing.
According to Doss, each individual has a seven to 14 day temporary stay granted automatically. After that time passes, the organization tries to provide resources and encouragement to those seeking new employment.
Temporary tenants of the shelter are also consistently supervised by employees, who must be paid a regular salary.
According to Howard, the Salvation Army usually depends on large donations and support from other organizations with similar goals such as churches, but that funding has become suspended in uncertainty due to many service-oriented organizations being strapped for resources.
“Most organizations are financially stressed right now,” Howard said. “It’s a really bad time for a great deal of need because the need is in a crescendo that normally we never see. At the same time, our normal ability to deal with it is pretty low.”
Howard said personal donations are the most dependable way to fund the shelter’s emergency opening.
While a donation has a humanitarian benefit, Hopkins County will also benefit from the shelter reopening from an economic standpoint, Howard said.
Many issues such as theft and property damage can be linked to a person’s financial and housing situation, according to Howard. If service organizations can provide preventative measures, there will be less of a need for costly reactionary solutions.
For example, if a person breaks through the glass of a storefront to steal $50 worth of food, they can cause $10,000 worth of damage. If that person was able to receive that food without indulging in criminal behavior, it’s likely that the destruction of property wouldn’t occur, Howard said.
“The money we spend to provide that level of need is much cheaper economically, in terms of actual dollar cost. It’s much cheaper to help fulfill that need than it is to not do it and deal with the consequences,” Howard said.
According to Howard, it’s important to offer as many services as possible to ensure that the community does not suffer from later problems as a result of this influx of need.
“The costs of not dealing with these changes are going to be staggering,” Howard said.
If the Salvation Army can raise $20,000 initially, the shelter will reopen its doors and the fundraiser will continue to spread awareness for more donations. The goal of its organizers is to keep the shelter open until November when the shelter would normally open, Howard said.
According to Howard, he hopes the Hopkins County community will support service-oriented organizations during this extreme time of need.
“We have a generous community,” Howard said. “We’ve sort of got a tradition of people stepping up and doing what they can to try to make things better.”
Kassy Holmes is an administrative assistant with the Salvation Army. She is also a social worker and works in the organization’s human resources department.
According to Holmes, now is the right time to donate and support the local community.
“It’s not just a person, it’s your neighbor,” Holmes said. “We’re a community here. We have to work as a community.”
Donations can be made online at www.salvationarmymadisonville.org or mailed to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 489, Madisonville, KY 42431. Citizens must clarify within their donation that they would like for the money to go toward reopening the shelter.
