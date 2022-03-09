As the number of positive COVID-19 tests continues declining, so do the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said outside of healthcare and travel, life seems to be adjusting to something much more normal as we figure out how to co-exist with COVID-19.
“We are not totally certain at this time what healthcare will look like moving forward,” she said. “We are following the guidance of the federal and state healthcare agencies on how we move forward knowing that COVID is not going totally away.”
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for the week prior, with a total of 248 COVID-19 related deaths.
The hospital reported eight COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, four vaccinated and four unvaccinated. There was only one unvaccinated patient in the Critical Care Unit on Tuesday.
“That is the lowest we have seen in some time,” said Quinn.
The Kentucky COVID-19 website has Hopkins County labeled as yellow, which means the community risk of COVID-19 is medium.
The state advises residents in yellow counties to stay up to date on vaccinations, wear a well-fitted mask indoors, stay home when sick and follow isolation and quarantine guidance, and talk to a healthcare provider about preventative treatments.
Quinn said the transition can be difficult for those who remain at high risk due to other medical conditions. She asks others to show compassion to those who might not be able to put all the protective measures behind them.
In a Facebook post, the Health Department said for the past two years their mission has been to save lives, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to keep children in school.
“Our staff has worked tirelessly to fulfill this mission by providing information, educating the public, isolating cases and quarantining contacts, providing personal protective equipment, testing students and school staff, and supporting long-term care during outbreaks,” according to the post.
Going forward, the Health Department will no longer be doing contact tracing or quarantine. They will focus their efforts on isolation for positive cases only, COVID-19 immunizations, and maintaining data on the deaths in the county.
“We will also continue to do rapid testing in the schools for symptomatic children and staff,” said the post. “We will also continue to focus our efforts on our other programs such as environmental, WIC, school health, teen suicide prevention, STDs, family planning, immunizations, TB, HANDS, rabies, epidemiology, breastfeeding peer counseling, and community education.”
Quinn said the hospital will be working through new regulations to balance COVID-19 precautions with the need for more normal visitation policies and other activities. She said masking is still required in all healthcare facilities.
“We are in very close contact with a variety of patients so it is important that we provide a safe, healing environment for them and our staff,” said Quinn. “We are entrusted with those that are most vulnerable due to illness, infections, or even our new babies that just don’t have mature immune systems yet. We have to protect them.”
To make an appointment for a vaccine, booster, or pediatric vaccine dose, contact the Baptist Health Deaconess Family Medicine Residency at 270-825-6680. The Urgent Care clinics in Madisonville and Powderly are open for COVID-19 testing.
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.