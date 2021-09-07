The 9/11 Heroes Run committee has pushed the annual race back to Saturday, Nov. 20.
Race Director Kelly Forbes said they talked in-depth with local first responder agencies and made the decision for the health and safety of the community.
“Our hope is that the number of local COVID cases will drop to a level that will allow us to still offer a safe, in-person event at this later date,” she said.
The 9/11 Heroes Run was started as a single event in Pennsylvania in 2007 by the Travis Manion Foundation after the death of 1st Lt. Travis Manion in April 2007, she said.
“The event originated within TMF as a way to honor and remember Travis because he was deeply moved after meeting Rescue One on a trip to New York City,” said Forbes.
Madisonville started hosting the local event in 2013 with the local benefactor, the Patrick Rudd Project, coming on in 2014, she said. The race is a way to support veterans and first responders with the proceeds split between the Travis Manion Foundation and the Patrick Rudd Project.
“These heroes need us now more than ever, and the funds we raise through this event are critical,” said Forbes.
The committee hopes in November people will be able to gather downtown to thank the first responders and connect with the community, she said.
“This allows us to still have the opportunity to honor our fallen heroes and to show gratitude to our many local heroes who have been tirelessly helping our community on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 for the past 18 months,” said Forbes.
Since the race date has been pushed back, so has the registration deadline. It is now 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. She said anyone who has already registered will automatically be registered for the Nov. 20 event.
“If you are unable to attend on November 20, you are welcome to send someone to pick up your packet for you and participate with us virtually at your time,” said Forbes.
Participants can pick up their race packets from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at the YMCA and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Madisonville Fire Department Station One. Opening ceremonies will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the fire station one.
At 5 p.m., the racers participating in the 5K will take off, while those participating in the Patrick Rudd Memorial Mile will start at 5:15 p.m. The awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at the fire department station one.
Forbes said shirts and bibs will not be given out to participants before Nov. 19. The event is open to all ages, and medal categories are based on the ages of those who register.
“On behalf of the Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run committee, we thank you for your continued support and cooperation in this unique environment over the past year and a half,” said Forbes. “We appreciate your understanding that the safety of all involved is of utmost importance.”
For more information on the race or to register, visit 911heroesrun.org/Madisonville.
