Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Katie Russell, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Jonathan Johnson, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Erik Martin, 30, of Owensboro, was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, first-degree strangulation and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Lauren Fergerson, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
Thomas Baxter, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Tristian Barnett, 31, of Crofton, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
Nathan Hanvy, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
