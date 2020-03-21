Days of waiting at home as a health precaution may have you longing for outdoor fun. Friday Night Live is still on the schedule for Madisonville — at least for now.
“We hope to have them all this year,” city marketing director Sara Lutz said Friday.
But she admitted the coronavirus has things changing “minute by minute.” For instance, Lutz said a Friday afternoon meeting was scheduled about the concert series. But minutes after making that comment, she called back to say the meeting was canceled.
“We need to devote all our resources at this time to COVID-19,” Lutz said.
Lutz noted all the performers for the 2020 concert series are booked. But many musicians have postponed or canceled tour dates to ensure the coronavirus isn’t spread through crowds of closely-packed fans.
Even the Bonnaroo festival near Manchester, Tennessee has been delayed until September. It was scheduled to begin Thursday, June 11. The first Friday Night Live show is June 12.
Mayor Kevin Cotton has indicated the names of Friday Night Live performers could be revealed during the second week of April. He said he had to wait because of contract stipulations.
Madisonville already decided to reduce the concert schedule by one this summer to save money. After the June show, back-to-back events are planned for the weekend of July 4-5, followed by a concert in August.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.