On Monday night, the Hopkins County School Board and members of the Central Office answered some misconceptions about the updated District Facilities Plan and a proposal to merge Earlington Elementary, South Hopkins Middle School and Southside Elementary into one campus, before taking questions from the community.
To start the meeting, Pete Gallaway, the meeting moderator, went through some misinformation that had been circulating in the community and gave the school officials a chance to correct it.
One of those misconceptions was that ESSER funding was going to be used on the construction of Southside Elementary and the Central Office. That misconception likely came about when, during the Local Planning Committee meeting where the DFP updates were first recommended, committee members discussed using those funds for that purpose. Since then it has been revealed that those ESSER funds would need to be used elsewhere.
Hopkins County Schools CFO Eydie Tate said the plan would use bonded funds for Southside Elementary School, South Hopkins Middle School, and the Central Office.
“ESSER funds would be used for the auxiliary gyms and the storm shelter project at the high schools,” she said. “These projects are allowable to help prevent, prepare and respond to COVID required by ESSER funds because they increase square footage and they improve air quality.”
Bonded funds were also used to build the new Hanson Elementary School, not ESSER funds, she said.
Damon Fleming, assistant superintendent, explained that another bit of misinformation going around was that there would be about 300 students without a school. He said Kentucky requires school districts to provide services to every child in the school zone, so no child would be without a school.
Superintendent Amy Smith said there is a rumor going around that people on Facebook know the plan for the consolidated schools, but the public does not.
“This process will not happen tomorrow, as we have explained in all of those previous meetings,” she said.
Considering how long construction on the Hanson school has taken to complete, the consolidation may not be finished in three years.
At the public hearing for the DLP, a community member said the Southside doesn’t seem to have representation on the Local Planning Committee that created the amended District Facilities Plan.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline explained there are four LPC members representing Earlington Elementary, South Hopkins Middle, Southside Elementary, and Hopkins County Central High School.
The majority of those LPC members are faculty of the Hopkins County School District.
Cline also explained that the DFP does not allocate funding for any project. It is just a list of potential projects the school district could work on with the estimated amount it would take to complete.
Andrew Owens, an architect from Sherman, Carter, Barnhart, also explained that just because a project is on the DFP does not mean it will be completed.
“The DFP identifies needs that a district has,” he said. “There is no requirement for a district to complete all the projects on the DFP.”
Another misconception is that enrollment numbers from Southside, Earlington, and South Hopkins were not used when amending the DFP.
Fleming explained that current enrollment numbers were shared with the LPC at their meeting in January. He said something else to look at is that the county’s population has declined 3% since 2010.
“Since 2015-2016 we have lost about 600 students, which is 10% of our students,” said Fleming. “Since 2018-2019 we have lost 5% which is 300 students.”
Smith addressed the rumor that redistricting would send certain students to West Hopkins.
“It is not and never has been the board’s intention to redistrict students to West Hopkins,” she said. “I’m not sure where that rumor got started.”
There were also concerns about how long students would be on a bus with the new consolidation. Fleming said the district has purchased software that lets them see where students are at and how long the students are on the bus.
“We can make sure bus times are better,” he said.
There was a concern from parents about elementary and middle school-age children interacting at the consolidated school.
Owens said that can be addressed during the design process, so those two groups will not meet.
He also stated that the Kentucky Department of Education includes minimum standards to make sure there is enough space for all elementary and middle school students.
There was a concern about South Hopkins Middle and Southside Elementary being flood hazards. Cline said that according to the FEMA flood map zone, the area is in no danger.
The last piece of misinformation the school officials addressed was why the district chose to work on the Central Office instead of helping the children.
Smith answered that the high school gyms and the Central Office were on the 2018 plan before the amendment.
“If they had not already been on that plan for 2018, we would not have been able to move forward and have those on our most recent meeting,” she said.
A part 2 with the community questions and answers will be featured later this week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.