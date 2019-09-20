Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Carlton Cottner, 53, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
• Taylor Florian, 27, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Brandon Morse, 29, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with second degree unlawful transaction with a minor and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Otis Williams, 65, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with second degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Sarah Jones, 51, of Kuttawa was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking in Graves County.
• Daniel Stevens, 31, of Manitou was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
