The first deliveries of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Baptist Health Madisonville early Tuesday morning.
According to Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health Madisonville, vaccinations will begin today with some of the front line health care workers receiving the first dosages this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Quinn added that 10 people — including hospital physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and an EMS crew member — will receive the vaccine at this time.
Baptist Health Madisonville currently has 1,247 employees, according to Quinn.
“It is a monumental day and one that we certainly will never forget,” said Quinn.
“Baptist Health Madisonville has been working tirelessly to care for our community throughout COVID-19,” said Robert Ramey, president of Baptist Health Madisonville in a news release. “We are excited and grateful to be chosen as one of the first locations in the commonwealth to have the opportunity to vaccinate our health care heroes to help stop the spread and devastation caused by this virus. We anxiously await the time when more of the vaccine becomes available so that our friends and neighbors will become vaccinated as well and help end this pandemic.”
The hospital’s pharmacy team also will be on the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County Government’s Facebook Live update today beginning at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the vaccine and answer questions.
The Madisonville location is one of 11 hospitals that was chosen to receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine that requires two separate shots around 28 days apart.
Baptist Health received the minimum amount of dosages at 975.
Long-term patients and employees will also be some of the first to be vaccinated.
Mandy Matheny, director of Quality and Admissions at Concord Health Systems, which is the parent company of Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center, Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Madisonville and Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs, previously said the system has signed a contract with Walgreens to distribute the vaccine to the three facilities when it is available.
“We’re not able to provide location-specific details at this time but will share more information as it becomes available,” said Emily Delnicki, who commented on behalf of Walgreens.
“We are continuing to collaborate with each state to support initial administration of COVID-19 vaccines based on their needs,” according to a statement from Walgreens’ corporate office.
Matheny estimates that there are around 300 employees and over 200 residents at her three Hopkins County facilities that need to be vaccinated.
On Tuesday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county and a total of 749 active cases currently.
The county remains red, averaging over 25 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population. The county averaged 49.6 cases on Monday during the latest classification release from the state.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to begin hearings regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, which Quinn said would be assigned to different high-risk individuals by the Centers for Disease Control and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
