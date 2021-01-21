The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Amanda Keyes, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking and third-degree possession of controlled substance.
Jeffrey Dukes, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with no brake lights and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license.
Dusty Witherspoon, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Christina Jones, 28, of Nortonville, was served a parole violation warrant on Tuesday.
