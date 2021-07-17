Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and Police Chief Steve Bryan spent Thursday night giving updates and answering questions at the African American Coalition of Hopkins County’s community forum.
Bryan talked about the department’s response to the request at a previous community forum for more engagement in the community saying that there have been more foot and bike patrols in the neighborhoods.
Bryan said since September 2020, the department has done 574 foot patrol details that are logged every time they go out.
“One of the reasons we wanted to do that is so they would be out face-to-face with people that are out there,” said Bryan.
Bryan said bike patrol training that was started back in the spring, adding that there are now over 10 officers that are trained for that type of patrol.
The police chief also addressed what is being done regarding reports of patterns of calls such as suspicious behavior in different neighborhoods.
“We will do what is called extra patrol details and since September, we have done 3,066 extra patrol details,” he said.
Bryan said the continuation of the work to get drugs off the street, saying that most crimes have some sort of drug connection.
In the past few months, the MPD has been part of several arrests involving Fentanyl, which Brayn called a “very dangerous drug.”
“We have taken out what we believe to be the top level Fentanyl dealers within our community in the past few weeks,” he said. “There is always somebody there to take their place though.”
Cotton talked about the success of a growing economy that Madisonville is having and the income of more people coming to the area.
“Some of that is driven by the fact that we have a low cost of living here and overall, our quality of life has been improving,” he said. “Jobs are increasing … several businesses have been expanding.”
Cotton also talked about the Fourth Fest event that brought an estimated 20,000 people to Madisonville City Park for a three-day music event, which was also the first major event the city hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
He said he met many people from out of state, and that visitors were impressed by the community.
“What they found here was a community that loved one another and that was welcoming in all aspects,” he said.
The two leaders then answered questions that the coalition had received and some from the audience in attendance.
Bryan was asked about how the police department was working to improve community relationships.
He said that COVID-19 had hindered outreach that the department had planned on doing, but said that there were recent events that the department hosted including a football skills camp that was held a few weekends ago .
“It put our officers out there not in a uniform,” said Bryan.
The department also participated in raising money for Hopkins Happy Feet and raised $1,385 through their No Shave November campaign, according to Bryan.
Bryan was then asked about diversity training for officers, which he said the state mandated training for implicit violence last year that the entire department went through.
He added that while the department doesn’t do anything specifically like that on their own, the officers are trained in how to interact with the public.
Those classes are udo and another is Crisis Intervention Training, which teaches how to work with individuals with mental illness. Both programs teach verbal de-escalation, according to Bryan.
“If we can talk them down and diffuse situations as opposed to having to go physical, which sometimes you have to, but any time we can prevent that and talk them down first is the goal of that training,” he said. “It is not necessarily geared to the African American community but for everyone. We just want to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible.”
One of the last questions Bryan addressed was the block party shooting on Aug. 30, 2020 at the intersection of Elm Street and Pride Avenue where five people were shot.
“At this time nobody has been arrested,” he said. “We are still actively working on that case.”
Byran said since the shooting, a partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a program called the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network has been made, and he hopes that this program will help solve the case.
The NIBIN is a national database for firearms seeing if weapons used in crimes here have been used anywhere else in the country.
Cotton was asked about the maintenance and safety of Teague Cemetery on West Broadway Street.
Residents at the meeting said there were people driving into the cemetery at night and alleged that crimes were taking place.
They also said the upkeep was not done regularly, and some suggested that a gate at the front was needed to keep people out at night.
Cotton said because the cemetery is privately owned, there is not much that the city itself could do.
He said there had been previous discussions about the cemetery being donated to the city, but added he did not anticipate the city taking the property.
Cotton said there are around 270 graves at the cemetery, and said that the cemetery had been cleaned up several times in the past by different groups but had not been maintained.
He suggested that success of maintaining the cemetery would have to come from an organization or church to take over maintenance.
After further discussion those in attendance that have been working to maintain and restore the cemetery decided to start planning a meeting with local church leaders to talk about the possibility of a maintenance schedule.
Bryan said he would increase patrol in the area, but added that officers would not drive into the cemetery unless a call of a crime inside the cemetery was made.
Cotton also was asked about diversity in the city government and was given a Census statistic saying that Madisonville had a population of 11.8% African Americans.
He informed the forum that the city employee’s diversification is right at 11%.
Madisonville Human Resources Director Lynn Owens said the city has taken an active approach to “make sure our positions are posted” adding that when he first began his position, jobs were only posted internally.
“Our goal is to continue to push and make sure that the churches are servicing our African American talent so they can know when those postings go up,” Owens said.
Cotton said all the job postings are sent out to Indeed, Monster, the city’s social media pages and on the city’s website.
