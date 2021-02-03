After months of empty classrooms, Dawson Springs Independent Schools welcomed students back on Monday.
Todd Marshall, principal of the middle and high school, said things are going smoothly after two days of in-person learning on the school’s hybrid format.
“Our kids have transitioned back into it very easily,” he said.
Jennifer Ward, principal of the elementary school, said the kids and teachers are excited to be back and in a routine.
The elementary, middle and high schools have gone through winter testing to get an idea of where their students are academically and what they need to work on. The elementary used i-Ready, while the middle and high school used CERT testing to determine a student’s bench mark level.
“They are not doing as well as we anticipated, which is normal. They really need the teacher’s instruction to help them benefit in taking that test,” said Marshall.
Ward said her students are not where they would normally be at this time of year, but they are not as far behind as the teachers thought they may be due to remote learning limitations.
Marshall and Ward said students do have learning gaps that need to be filled, but the school is looking into ways to help.
Superintendent Leonard Whalen said the school system is discussing having summer classes available to help.
“We don’t have a definite plan, but it is something we are talking about doing,” he said. “We are in a situation right now where we have to figure out where the students are in the learning process, and we will be trying to pick up from that.”
First-grade teacher Marcella McCuiston said it was wonderful having the students back, she just wished all the kids could come back.
“I think we are just going to have to get through this pandemic, and right now their health is most important,” she said.
Whalen hopes students can soon return to regular class schedules but is happy with progress so far.
“Right now things seem to be going well,” said Whalen. “We are trying to get in and keep it rolling.”
