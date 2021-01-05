Madisonville City Council received an update from Mayor Kevin Cotton on the Deck the Park Christmas event held at City Park in December.
At the first council meeting of the new year, Cotton reported that 67,963 cars came through the park from Thanksgiving night until Jan. 1.
“That equates to around 271,852 people,” said Cotton. “Those time slots were from 4 to 10 p.m. We had several folks that would come through early. Great job to the entire city team that made this possible.”
The event included numerous oversized Christmas light decorations, a tunnel of lights and Liquid Fireworks by Waltzing Waters, Inc., a fountain show equipped with lights and Christmas music that will allow people to view from their vehicles.
Also during the meeting, Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue announced that all council members had been sworn in prior to the virtual meeting — including newly-elected Ward 4 member Amy Cruz. Ward 5 councilman Frank Stevenson was unanimously selected to be council chairman.
Cotton also released an executive order relating to the appointment of city council committee assignments.
Committee chairs included:
• Stevenson — Budget and Finance, Annexation and Zoning, Economic Development
• Tony Space — Public Safety, Parks and Recreation, Pension Committee
• Adam Townsend — Tourism, Transportation and Sanitation
• Misty Cavanaugh — Property and Risk Management, Water, Wastewater, Stormwater and Engineering
• Cruz — Electric Committee with Stevenson and Space being named members.
• Chad Menser — Airport Committee
Each committee member will serve for one year that began on Monday and will go through Dec. 31, according to the order.
