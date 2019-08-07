This undated photo from The Messenger's archives shows two uniformed gentlemen who appear to be working the phones and computers. One would guess these two to be part of the city's central dispatch but no information accompanied this picture. If you can identify these two or the purpose of the picture, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. The Messenger runs a daily photo for our "Back in Time" section of each publication.
