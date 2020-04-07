With the shift to digital church during COVID-19, many pastors and church staffs are finding ways to keep their sacred traditions intact through a non-traditional format this Holy Week.
“Surprisingly, I don’t consider myself much of a televangelist, but I think we’ve all become that to some degree,” said Madisonville First Presbyterian Church Pastor Lon Lorton. “We’d love to see each other, but I think the live streaming will reach more people than if we tried to do something out in the yard, and we don’t want to do anything that’s going to create a lack of safety. As interesting as it may be right now, we all look forward to being able to be back together.”
Throughout the week, First Presbyterian has a daily bible study on Facebook and its website. The church has special Facebook Live services for Maundy Thursday, which celebrates the last supper, and Good Friday, which remembers the crucifixion of Jesus. Sunday, the church will host a 7:30 a.m. sunrise service and their regular 10:15 a.m. service.
Christ The King is hosting its digital Holy Thursday, Good Friday and its Easter Vigil at 6 p.m. Saturday They will celebrate Easter at 10:30 a.m Sunday.
“There are about six people who are a part of it, which is a far cry from where we’re normally at with Holy Week services as Christians walk with Jesus to the Lord’s supper and garden at Gethsemane onto the cross and the grave and the resurrection,” said Father Carl McCarthy. “You know, there’s a blessing in this, as we look at our social media feed and what we’re doing, I see people from all over the county watching. People who perhaps have been away from church are taking a look and seeing what’s going on. I think in times of crisis and hardship, we often look to faith.”
McCarthy said the mission of the church is very much alive amid social distancing.
“The church is not the building; the church is the people of God,” he said.
All of Christ The King’s Holy Week services will be on Facebook as well as their website, ctkmadisonville.org, and will be broadcast on the radio at 100.7 FM, said McCarthy.
First United Methodist Church has a weekly schedule on their Facebook page. Each day they host three online gatherings. At 9:30 a.m., they have morning prayers, at 11 a.m. they have Sacred Circle, which is a time for children and a noon a Holy Week service.
“As a Pastor, I’ve struggled with the fact that something that we normally gather for as the Body of Christ, which is such a big week for us, so, there’s this grief to it, that I understand that’s so hard,” said Pastor Loletuth Kalz. “But there is a gift to it, too. If this had happened at other times of the year, maybe even in the fall. We may not have had plans to worship like this.
“To connect with people in their homes, especially several weeks in now, to where people are staying at home with continued fear and uncertainty as it continues to rise,” said Kalz. “As cases continue to rise around us and the news gets a little scarier every day, there’s actually a gift reminding us of the Hope of Christ in the midst of this, that maybe at another time of year, we wouldn’t have had our attention focused on it.”
The church will also host services at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Good Friday is a Tenebrae service or a service of light and darkness, said Kalz. The church will have a sunrise service at 6 a.m. and Easter services at 8:30 and 10:45 with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. all streamed on Facebook Live or YouTube.
First Baptist Church has its traditional Easter service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and its contemporary service at 11 a.m. The church’s service airs at 10:15 a.m. on the radio at 106.9.
“Since the beginning of the church, up until now, the church has met in many different ways, in many different capacities,” said Pastor Kevin Maples. “There have been many reasons the church has met in different ways, and we’re very fortunate, today, that we have the technology that several hundred of us or several thousand of us can be connected from remote locations at the same time.
“It doesn’t matter whether we gathered physically in the building or whether we’re gathered through virtual means of the internet or by telephone, or however we gather,” he said. “Ultimately, the Christian faith is not about some legalistic thing, like either you’re in the building or you’re out of the building — it’s about the intent of your heart — and we can gather and worship and celebrate Easter, whether we’re able to assemble in this building or not.”
What is your church doing for this year’s Holy Week? If you are a pastor at a local church and you’d like to share what your congregation is doing, please contact reporter Brandon Buchanan at 270-824-3241 or email him at bbuchanan@the-messenger.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.