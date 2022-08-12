If you are looking to get out and about this weekend, there will be three events taking place at Mahr Park in Madisonville.
Saturday, August 13, starting at 8 a.m., the 40th annual Show & Go Car Club will be held in Event Barn A. This is a free event, open to everyone. All vehicles are welcome and registration is also free. There will be food vendors on site and raffles to enter to try to win free door prizes.
Also starting at 8 a.m., is the weekly Hopkins County Farmer’s Market at the Danny Peyton Educational Center, ending at 1p.m. Be sure to stop by and purchase fresh, local grown produce and see what the local artisans have for sale this week.
Saturday evening, the Water Fowl and Habitats Hike will feature a guest speaker, Kevin Moser, from in side the Mahr Historic Home. This hike is set to last roughly an hour and a half, beginning at 5p.m. Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and pack your bug spray. You may see frogs, ducks, insects, turtles, fish, and more. Come learn about how important various plants such as cattail and willow act as filters for our waterways. Discover how wildlife and plants work together to maintain a healthy ecosystem.
Moser, will do a presentation on water fowl prior to the hike.
For more information on these events, follow Mahr Park Arboretum on Facebook.
